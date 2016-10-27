Town, school system employees arrested

A Town of Smithfield employee has been charged with threatening to kill his wife and burn down their home.
Separately, a Johnston County school system employee faces felony drug charges.
The town employee, Donald Ray Tyndall, 56, of Yelverton Grove Road, was arrested Oct. 20 and charged with communicating threats.
According to a warrant, Tyndall, a sanitation worker, told his wife: “I’m going to kill you. I’ll shoot you and burn the house down. You will not get anything. I will go to jail before I give you anything.”
The warrant said Tyndall made the threat in a way that would cause “a reasonable person to believe that the threat was likely to be carried out.”
He was held under a $500 bond.
In a statement, Tyndall’s wife said: “I had got a lawyer, and he came flying in the yard, and he came in the house. I had already called 911, and they heard everything.”
She added that she was afraid Tyndall would hurt her.
The courts have issued a protection order telling Tyndall to stay away from his wife and her family. Also under the order, he cannot possess a gun, and he cannot remove or damage any household property.
As of Thursday, Tyndall was still on the town’s payroll, said Smithfield spokesman Tim Kerigan.
The school system employee, Tausha Lynn Newsome, 41, of Applewhite Road, Wendell, was arrested Oct. 20 when the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office and Johnston County Department of Social Services responded to a complaint about the home.
At first, Chad Everette Burgess, 31, of the same address, would not allow deputies to search the property. Deputies returned with a search warrant and found evidence of methamphetamine manufacturing in the home.
Both Burgess and Newsome were arrested. Newsome was charged with felony conspiracy and felony possession/distribution of methamphetamine precursors. She was held under a $50,000 bond.
Newsome is a child nutrition assistant at Corinth Holders High School. She has been suspended with pay, said school system spokeswoman Tracey Peedin Jones.
Burgess was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, possession and distribution of meth precursors and felony conspiracy. He was held under a $100,000 secured bond.
The warrants did not state why social services was involved.
While a meth lab was not present in the home, warrants said pseudoephedrine, sulfuric acid, lithium metal and petroleum-based organic solvents were present. Those are “immediate precursor” chemicals used to make the drug.
Abbie Bennett: 910-849-2827; @AbbieRBennett
Comments