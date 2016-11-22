Texas governor's returns show no owed federal taxes in 2015

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's latest tax returns show he doesn't owe any federal taxes for 2015 after deductions lowered most of nearly $120,000 in reported income.
Abbott released the tax filings Tuesday, keeping with a pledge to make the returns public while governor.
The returns only provide a partial picture of Abbott's finances. He has received millions of tax-exempt dollars made from a settlement following his 1984 accident that left him paralyzed from the waist down after a tree fell on him while jogging.
Abbott and wife, Cecilia, have previously paid more than $89,000 in federal taxes combined since 2010 under previous returns disclosed by the couple.
Their deductions last year included more than $42,000 in property taxes and $13,000 to charity. They filed for a $27,000 refund.
