Texas governor's returns show no owed federal taxes in 2015

1:04 Dramatic video from NC wildfires captures dangerous situation Pause

1:46 The Cary High Marching Band's Long Road to the Macy's Parade

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires

1:59 Behind the scenes fighting western North Carolina wildfires

0:41 'Super Scooper' fighting NC wildfires scoops a load of water from Fontana Lake

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

2:13 Moore County family living in car after being evacuated from failing Woodlake Dam area

0:38 Protesters outside Board of Elections meeting