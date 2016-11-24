Business

November 24, 2016 10:27 PM

Australia says IBM settles over online census failure

By ROD McGUIRK Associated Press
CANBERRA, Australia

Australia's prime minister says global technology giant IBM carries most of the blame for the crash of the country's online census three months ago and has more than compensated the government for the financial cost of the debacle.

Australia's first attempt to conduct a census online shut down for 43 hours in August after the website failed to cope with routine denial-of-service attacks.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Friday that IBM has reached a "very substantial" confidential settlement with the government over the failure.

An IBM spokeswoman said under the company's condition of anonymity that IBM has nothing to add to a submission made to a Senate inquiry last month into the failure.

IBM Australia's Managing Director Kerry Purcell told that inquiry he apologized for the inconvenience and took responsibility.

Related content

Business

Comments

Videos

Raleigh protesters support Standing Rock in fight against Dakota Access Pipeline

View more video

Today's Market

Nasdaq
Powered by Barchart

Editor's Choice Videos

Raleigh Top Jobs

View All Top Jobs

Search Jobs

Powered by careerbuilder.com