VIDEO: Sara Glines spoke to employees of The News and Observer Tuesday, September 13, 2016. Glines, a veteran publishing executive who also has worked extensively on the news side of the business, will be the first female publisher in The News and Observer’s history. She is joining The News and Observer from the Gannett newspaper chain, where she was president of the Atlantic Group, overseeing eight daily newspapers plus non-dailies in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania and president and publisher of the York Daily Record, a York, Pa., newspaper.