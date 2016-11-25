Photo Gallery: Black Friday in Raleigh | 11.25.16

From left, Anna Phan, Jennifer Nguyen, Lang Duong and Phung Duong take a seat after a flurry of shopping at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2016. It is an annual tradition for the Duongs to go shopping on Black Friday.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
From left, Shakayla Dawkins and Madison Herring wait in line at Pandora for a free gift at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Shoppers at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2016. Although Black Friday continues to be the biggest shopping day of the year, its place in the zeitgeist has slipped due to shifts in behavior by both consumers and retailers.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Shoppers look for parking spaces at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh around lunch on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The parking lots and garages were crowded by lunch.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Anthony Kyes, from Maryland, waits for his family while they shop at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. "I'm about to fall asleep," says Kyes as his family dropped off bags around him.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Bottom left, Katie Batts, who has been shopping since 5 a.m., takes a rest by the escalator at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2016.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Peter Graber waits on his wife at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2016. The couple rented a push cart to carry all their packages as they complete all their shopping for the holidays.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Amber Stuckey, center, from Pine Level, laughs as she tries to fit her large box into her mom's SUV at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2016. It was the second trip to the car by the ladies, Sharon Stuckey, left, Rose Stuckey, back right, and Teresa Daughtry, far right, who make Black Friday an annual tradition. The group started at 4 a.m. Friday.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Shoppers keep the Apple store crowded at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2016. Although Black Friday continues to be the biggest shopping day of the year, its place in the zeitgeist has slipped due to shifts in behavior by both consumers and retailers.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Shoppers at Target in Raleigh's North Hills on Friday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2016. Although Black Friday continues to be the biggest shopping day of the year, its place in the zeitgeist has slipped due to shifts in behavior by both consumers and retailers.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Shoppers ride the escalator at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh on Friday morning, Nov. 25, 2016. Although Black Friday continues to be the biggest shopping day of the year, its place in the zeitgeist has slipped due to shifts in behavior by both consumers and retailers.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
High school friends from left, Bennett Sink, Merlin Mei, Cameron Ogle and Alton Gayton laugh as they look at Tsum Tsums in the toy department at Target in Raleigh's North Hills on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. The friends are all in town from college for the holidays and got together to shop and go to the movies.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Jeff Irick, right, tries to throw his daughter, Sarah Whipple, off her game as they play a floor-size game of Pong at Target in Raleigh's North Hills on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Frances McRay, left, adds clothing to a cart while grandma, Rita Daniels, center, hugs Ted Daniels III, 3, and Erica McRay, 12, at Target in Raleigh's North Hills on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Most of the family came down from D.C. to celebrate Thanksgiving with McRay and they went out shopping on Black Friday.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Leslie Baker, left, keeps her two-year-old twins, Emma, center, and Abby, right, entertained on the ornament aisle at Target in Raleigh's North Hills on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Leslie Baker, left, keeps her two-year-old twins, Emma, center, and Abby, right, entertained on the ornament aisle at Target in Raleigh's North Hills on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
Montaya Hinton, a cashier at Target in Raleigh's North Hills, rings up a customer during a rush on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com
"That's not it," says Danna Mattocks of Raleigh as her daughter, Ember Melcher, pulls out boxes of dolls from the back of the shelf at Target in Raleigh's North Hills on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Mattocks was looking for a certain doll requested by a family she is sponsoring for Christmas.
Juli Leonard
jleonard@newsobserver.com