Small Business Saturday puts shopping focus on local businesses

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out' Pause

1:57 A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

0:53 A father-daughter moment amidst fighting wildfires

1:59 Behind the scenes fighting western North Carolina wildfires

2:57 Relive NC State's victory over UNC

1:56 Cooking Turkeys In The Hole

5:52 Doeren: 'It's about these players and these coaches hanging together'

2:35 UNC's Trubisky: 'A loss is a loss'

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley