Ryan, Larkin, Ortiz among private equity investors

Hall of Famers Nolan Ryan and Barry Larkin along with recently retired David Ortiz are among the investors in Dugout Ventures, a new private equity group that says it will support baseball-focused companies.
Torii Hunter and Vernon Wells also were among the investors announced Wednesday.
Dugout Ventures said it provided bridge financing in July to EvoShield, which sells protective gear. EvoShield was then bought by Amer Sports.
Dugout Ventures also said it is the largest investor in Marucci Sports, which manufactures bats.
