Soda deal: Cheerwine bottler buys Sun Drop bottler

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal Pause

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for 'The Gift of the Holidays'

2:43 Trump says past quote about saving Carrier was a "euphemism"

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows

4:47 First Lady gets choked up welcoming military families to White House for "The Gift of the Holidays"

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:52 Disruptive passenger banned from Delta after shouting about Trump

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

20:34 ACC Now Live with Joe Giglio and Luke DeCock