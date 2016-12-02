Soda deal: Cheerwine bottler buys Sun Drop bottler

Salisbury-based Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling Co. announced Thursday that it has purchased Concord-based Sun Drop Bottling Co. in a deal that expands Cheerwine’s the company’s distribution of the popular citrus soda.
Terms of the transaction weren’t disclosed. Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling was already a Sun Drop distributor in several areas.
“As we look forward to Cheerwine’s 100th anniversary next year in its birthplace and home of Salisbury, N.C., we’re excited to deepen our distribution relationship with Sun Drop here in North Carolina,” Cliff Ritchie, president of Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling, said in a statement.
“Both iconic soft drinks have much in common, from their loyal followings to their Southern roots, and we’ve enjoyed helping to bring Sun Drop to Carolinians for a while now.”
The purchase means Piedmont Cheerwine Bottling will now distribute in Sun Drop’s former counties, which are Cabarrus, Rowan, Stanley and Iredell.
Cheerwine said it’s accepting applications from all Sun Drop Bottling employees, and is interviewing to fill positions.
Sun Drop, now a brand of Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, was first introduced in the Charlotte area.
