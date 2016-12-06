Australian leader rules out generators paying for pollution

Australia's prime minister has ruled out making power companies pay for greenhouse gas pollution they create — a policy option that angered conservative government lawmakers when proposed by a minister this week.
Malcolm Turnbull said on Wednesday that a review of the government's climate change policies next year aimed at achieving greenhouse gas reduction targets by 2030 would not include any measures that would inflate electricity bills.
The government swept to power at elections in 2013 with a promise to abolish an unpopular carbon tax that was levied against the nation's biggest industrial polluters.
Environment and Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg angered some colleagues on Monday when he said the policy review would consider making electricity generators pay for their pollution.
Comments