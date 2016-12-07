Free drinks, food offered by downtown Raleigh retailers Wednesday night during shopping event

More than 20 downtown Raleigh retailers hope to get customers to shop local on Wednesday night by staying open late and offering free food and drink.
The event, sponsored by the Downtown Raleigh Alliance, is called the holiday Sip N’ Shop and will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. During those extended hours, locally owned retailers will hold sales and offer drinks, snacks and a chance to win a “downtown Raleigh prize package.”
“Downtown is a one stop shop for all of your holiday needs. We have great apparel and accessory stores, beautiful home furnishing options, wine and spirits, and more,” Stacey Simeone, the DRA marketing director, said in a news release. “We are a great place to find unique gift items for your entire shopping list.”
The retailers are scattered across downtown from Glenwood South to near Moore Square and include shops Deco, The Art of Style, Devolve Moto, Emily and Co., Finds, Raleigh Denim, Ramble Supply Co., Wylde Flowers and Front Row Cosmetics.
A complete list of participating stores can be found on the DRA website.
