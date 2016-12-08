More room for mentally ill at Wake psychiatric hospital

UNC WakeBrook, a psychiatric facility in Raleigh operated by UNC Health Care, has added a dozen new beds to handle the area’s most serious psychiatric cases, completing an agreement with crosstown rival WakeMed Health & Hospitals to treat more of the region’s mentally ill patients, many of whom are uninsured and homeless.
The expansion gives WakeBrook, which is owned by Wake County, 28 beds for patients who pose a risk to themselves or to others. WakeBrook also has 16 beds for alcohol and substance abusers, and 16 beds for people in crisis who are experiencing mental illness but not high risk. The new beds have all been added since UNC Health Care began operating the facility in 2013, and stem from its pledge to commit $40 million for mental health services to stop WakeMed’s attempted hostile takeover in 2011 of UNC Rex Health Care.
North Carolina has had a chronic shortage of psychiatric treatment facilities for years, resulting in long wait times to get admitted into the state’s three psychiatric hospitals, with patients often forced to wait for days and weeks in hospital emergency rooms that are ill-equipped to handle people who can be unstable and violent. Some psychiatric patients don’t receive care at all, or become caught up in the criminal justice system.
“The largest mental health hospital in our state is called Central Prison,” said William Roper, CEO of the UNC Health Care System, in a recent interview. “We need more beds. We are dramatically under-served.”
The state’s central region, which includes the Triangle, needs at least 356 in-patient beds, according to a December 2015 study by UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University.
WakeBrook’s new beds will relieve Triangle hospital ERs of a dozen patients at any given time, said Jack Naftel, vice chairman of the UNC Department of Psychiatry. But the new beds are not enough to reduce crowding at WakeBrook, where patients typically spend one to two weeks recovering from psychotic episodes, debilitating depression and other conditions.
“It will not reduce our length of stay at all,” Naftel said. “We are almost always full.”
WakeBrook employs several hundred people, recently hiring 50 people to staff its expansion when it began adding its dozen new beds in August, Naftel said.
WakeBrook’s goal is not to serve as a temporary way station for patients en route to one of the state’s three psychiatric hospitals. Rather, WakeBrook staff seek to help patients return home, go to a group home or some other option where they will receive the care they need, Naftel said.
WakeBrook, which comprises two buildings, has space for additional expansion. Naftel said Wake County is developing a long-term plan that could include further additions.
“The solution is not just more hospital beds, but more housing and community services,” he said.
John Murawski
