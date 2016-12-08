No need to go out on a beer run – Food Lion will deliver alcohol to homes

Food Lion shoppers can now not only get their groceries delivered right to their door – they can also get beer and wine.
The Salisbury-based grocery chain announced Thursday that it is adding beer and wine delivery to the Raleigh and Durham areas where its home delivery service is offered, in partnership with delivery service Instacart.
But customers will get carded if they order alcohol, a news release said. Customers ordering alcohol on Instacart will be required to provide their date of birth during checkout, and a recipient 21 or older must be present to sign for the delivery and show a photo ID.
Food Lion is testing the Instacart service in 57 ZIP codes across the Charlotte, Raleigh and Durham areas. ZIP codes in the Triangle are: 27605, 27601, 27608, 27609, 27607, 27612, 27615, 27560, 27513, 27511, 27518, 27606, 27701, 27514, 27707, 27705, and 27510.
How it works
To place a delivery order, go to www.foodlion.com/homedelivery or open the Instacart mobile app on your iPhone or Android device, enter your ZIP code and choose your Food Lion store. Add items to the virtual cart, then choose a delivery window (within one hour, within two hours or some scheduled time in the future) and check out.
An Instacart Personal Shopper accepts the order on his/her smart phone, uses the Instacart shopper app to guide them through shopping, then delivers the order to the customer in the designated delivery timeframe.
Customers can also link their MVP cards to their Instacart accounts and get the same discounts they would receive in store. Food Lion customers using Instacart for the first time will get their first delivery for free.
“As we work to expand our home delivery service, Food Lion is proud to provide this additional offering of beer and wine as part of our ongoing commitment to making grocery shopping easy and convenient,” said Neil Norman, director of customer loyalty at Food Lion.
Food Lion first piloted Instacart in May in the Charlotte area, followed by the launch of the service in Raleigh in June. The grocer continues to test and expand the service in select ZIP codes in these areas.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments