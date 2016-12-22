Auto drive train company GKN adding 302 jobs in NC

Automotive component manufacturer GKN Driveline plans to add 302 manufacturing jobs in the state in exchange for $3.1 million in state financial incentives.
The British company, which employes 2,700 people in North Carolina, stands to receive the financial incentives over 12 years if it meets the hiring targets and invests at least $179 million over five years.
The N.C. Department of Commerce announced earlier this week that GKN plans to add 159 jobs in assembly plants in Sanford, Mebane and Timberlake. The jobs in forming, machining, subassembly and final assembly will pay an average annual salary of $43,161, which is higher than the average annual wage in Lee, Alamance and Person counties.
The company is eligible to receive up to $1.54 million in Job Development Investment Grants for creating those jobs. The company told the N.C. Department of Commerce that it was considering alternative sites in Mexico and Brazil.
GKN also plans to add 143 machining and assembly jobs with an average wage of $45,860 a year at its Maiden plant in Catawba County, where the average annual wage is $38,238. The company is eligible to receive up to $1.59 million in JDIG grants for these jobs.
GNK was considering alternative sites in Ohio as well as Sweden, Japan and Mexico for those jobs.
GKN previously qualified for $5.3 million in JDIG grants. The company qualified in 2012 for creating 228 jobs in Catawba County, and twice in 2014 for creating 131 jobs in Person County and 105 in Lee County.
