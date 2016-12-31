How to keep your New Year’s resolutions

2:09 Hospital demolition in Beaufort County leaves Belhaven community without emergency care Pause

1:54 Activists work to reopen the Pungo District Hospital and prevent demolition

4:57 HB2 repeal deal - what happened?

14:48 McCrory reflects On His Term As Governor

4:16 Cooper tells GOP legislators to "Go home"

11:06 Cooper on HB2: 'Today, the legislature had the chance to do the right thing for NC and they failed'

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

2:46 Fedora: 'Our guys fought all the way to the end'