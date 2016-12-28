SC’s Southern First Bank selects branch site in Raleigh

South Carolina-based Southern First Bank has decided to locate its first North Carolina branch in an office complex near the PNC Arena in West Raleigh.
Southern First, which announced in August that it was seeking a site for a full-service branch in Raleigh, recently announced that it will temporarily locate its branch at 5420 Wade Park Boulevard in the Wade I building. The bank’s permanent address ultimately will be on the first floor of the nearby Wade IV building, which is still being constructed.
Dominion Realty Partners began construction on Wade IV in the fall. The building is expected to be completed in late summer of 2017.
Established in 1999, Southern First has nine branches in South Carolina and about $1.3 billion in assets. Its shares are traded on Nasdaq.
CEO Art Seaver said in an interview in August that Southern First decided to expand into the Triangle because the market is thriving and has has experienced significant “banking disruption” triggered by a series of industry mergers and acquisitions in recent years. Southern First has been operating a loan production office in Raleigh since the summer.
Southern First’s Raleigh branch is led by Jonathan Taylor, executive vice president and Triangle market executive. Taylor previously was a senior vice president at Paragon Bank.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
Comments