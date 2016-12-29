Cempra shares plummet after drug fails to win approval

Shares of Chapel Hill drug developer Cempra plummeted more than 50 percent in early trading Thursday after the company reported that the Food and Drug Administration declined to approve its experimental antibiotic.
The federal agency did not outright reject the oral and intravenous formulas of the experimental antibiotic solithromycin, or Solithera, is aimed at treating pneumonia. Rather, it issued a Complete Response Letter in which it outlined an additional clinical trial that Cempra must conduct to determine the safety of the drug, which would be both costly and time-consuming.
In addition, the FDA also notified the company that, although it reserves comment on drug labeling pending further tests, the risk of liver damage to patients is such that it was likely to require labeling on the drug that would limit its use to patients with “limited therapeutic options” who take the drug for a limited amount of time.
Cempra said it plans to seek a meeting with regulators to discuss the design of the clinical trial.
“As the rates of antibiotic resistance continue to rise, there is an unmet medical need for new antibiotics to treat patients with CABP (community-acquired bacterial pneumonia) and Cempra is committed to working with the FDA” to win approval of the drug, David Zaccardelli, the company’s acting CEO, said in a prepared statement.
Zaccardelli added that the company has more than $225 million in cash that affords it the “flexibility to determine the best course forward.”
“Importantly, the FDA did not request any further information regarding solithromycin efficacy,” Zaccardelli said during a conference call.
Several Wall Street analysts have been anticipating that the FDA would issue a Complete Response Letter after agency staffers concluded last month that the antibiotic posed a potential risk of liver damage – news that triggered a 61 percent drop in Cempra’s shares. An FDA advisory board subsequently concluded, by a 7-6 vote, that the drug’s efficacy outweighed the risks.
Cempra shares were trading at $2.78, down $3.33, Thursday morning. Prior to Thursday’s plunge, shares had fallen 80 percent this year.
