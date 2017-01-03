Wanted: UNC alumni looking to invest in startups

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday Pause

1:02 Exploring Eno River State Park in the New Year

1:46 Humpback whales are making a splash in Washington, B.C. waters

1:45 Should 16- and 17-year-olds be in solitary confinement?

1:45 Karen Simon talks about the effects of solitary confinement

5:51 In Harnett, death by Taser

2:09 Hospital demolition in Beaufort County leaves Belhaven community without emergency care

0:59 Gov. Cooper signs oath of office

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'