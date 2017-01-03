Bell and Howell acquires Michigan firm

Bell and Howell, a leading producer of high-speed mail-sorting systems, has acquired the assets of an 80-employee Michigan company that refurbishes discontinued Bell and Howell equipment.
Terms of the deal with privately owned Sensible Technologies weren’t disclosed.
The acquisition, announced Tuesday, will augment Bell and Howell’s existing product reconditioning and refurbishing services, CEO Ramesh Ratan said in a prepared statement.
Sensible also has developed and sells mail-processing software designed to insure the security of consumer data, and sells its own line of mailing inserting systems.
Sensible’s customers will continue to receive support from their existing Sensible service team.
