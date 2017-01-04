Gov. Roy Cooper wants to expand Medicaid

Gov. Roy Cooper says he wants to expand Medicaid immediately, defying a state law.
Talking to a group of business leaders at an economic forum on Wednesday morning, the Democratic governor said he would file an amendment by Friday asking the federal government to amend the state Medicaid plan.
Medicaid, the state and federally funded health insurance program, assists low-income families and individuals in paying for medical costs.
State leaders have refused to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. The Republican-dominated legislature went so far as to pass a bill which became law in 2013 that bars the executive branch from expanding the program.
Cooper said the law impinges on “core executive functions” and that he hoped the legislature would support his effort or at least not try to stop it.
He added that he will ask the state’s hospitals to support the expansion and pay for the state’s share of the costs.
The N.C. Hospital Association released a statement that says hospitals support Medicaid expansion, but adds: “Given the complexity of the issue and the process, we believe coverage expansion can only happen through a bipartisan, collaborative effort. We are prepared to work with the Governor, the General Assembly, and our members of Congress to achieve this goal.”
Cooper took office Sunday and is in the early stages of naming his Cabinet.
N.C. Senate Republicans responded to Cooper’s announcement with a tweet saying: “Third day on the job and @RoyCooperNC already wants to expand Obamacare and raise taxes on NC families.”
In contrast, the N.C. Justice Center put out a statement applauding his effort “to close the coverage gap for nearly half a million North Carolinians by accepting Medicaid expansion.”
Cooper’s announcement received little reaction from the executives in attendance at the economic forum. However, his statement that he would continue efforts to repeal House Bill 2, the state’s controversial LGBT law, was met with applause.
