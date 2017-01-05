Economist: NC job gains in 2017 could boost quality, not just quantity

North Carolina is expected to make continued economic gains in 2017, but improvements for some workers may not show up in conventional data.
That’s because economic data captures the quantity of jobs more readily than it captures the quality of jobs, said Wells Fargo economist Mark Vitner at the 2017 Economic Forecast event hosted Thursday by the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce.
Vitner said that as North Carolina’s economy expands, those subtle improvements may become more difficult to track. For example, part-time workers may find full-time jobs, and contract workers may find permanent jobs, or workers may simply find better-paying jobs. Such professional advances at the individual level would leave no mark on the state’s unemployemnt figures.
Moreover, Vinter noted, if someone stuck with two part-time jobs lands a full-time job, the data would show the loss of a job.
Vitner predicted the state would gain about 100,000 jobs in 2017, slightly fewer than the job gains expected for 2016, but said some of the gains would be reflected in the quality of the jobs. Likewise, he predicted the Triangle would gain about 30,000 jobs in 2017, down from an expected 35,000 jobs gained in 2016.
“The labor market has tightened up,” he said after his presentation at the Duke Center for Performing Arts. “People are more selective in their job search ... and companies try harder to hold on to good people.”
North Carolina’s job growth is outpacing the nation as a whole, but job gains in the state have primarily benefited metropolitan areas, like the Triangle and Charlotte. The quality gains Vitner predicted apply to a subset of jobs, typically in technology, finance and business services. Sectors that are struggling, like traditional manufacturing, are not expected to rebound, Vitner said.
“This has been a very big-city economic recovery,” he said.
The Triangle jobless rate was 4.3 percent in November, compared to 5 percent statewide, and 4.6 percent nationally.
Vitner also said that his speeches and presentations around the country have taught him that the negative aftereffects of House Bill 2 continue to dog the state. The legislation, passed in March, prohibits anti-discrimination bills by local governments and prevents transgender people from using government bathrooms that don’t correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.
The state legislature gathered for a special session last month to repeal HB2, but was unable to come to a consensus and left the law in place.
The state has lost hundreds of jobs from revoked expansions and canceled conferences as a result of the legislation, and the so-called bathroom law is causing untold damage to the state’s reputation, Vitner said.
“I travel around the country quite a bit and I hear about it all the time,” Vitner said. “We need to get rid of it. It is such a reputation risk.”
The audience in the performing arts center listened quietly as Vitner spoke, but erupted in spontaneous applause with his concluding statement on the subject.
“Not only do we need to get rid of it because of the economic losses,” Vitner said. “We need to do it because it’s the right thing to do.”
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
Comments