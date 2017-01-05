Hatteras Venture Partners raises more than $150 million

Durham venture capital fund Hatteras Venture Partners said Thursday that it ended up raising more than $150 million for its latest fund.
Hatteras reported last August that it had raised more than $90 million for its fifth investment fund and was continuing to raise additional funds from institutional and individual investors.
With its final closing unveiled Thursday the firm said it exceeded its $150 million target, but general partner Clay Thorp declined to be more specific.
Hatteras, which now has about $450 million under management, invests in seed and early-stage companies in the biopharmaceutical, medical device and other life science sectors.
The firm’s local investments include companies such as Clinipace, Clinverse, Contego Medical, G1 Therapeutics, Viamet Pharmaceuticals and Clinipace.
