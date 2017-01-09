Triangle malls, many Cameron Village restaurants open for business

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk' Pause

0:26 Meryl Streep criticizes Donald Trump at the Golden Globes

1:41 Democrats warn that any repeal of Obamacare would 'make America sick again'

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

1:41 Obama's plans after January: 'I have to take Michelle on vacation'

0:28 SUV crashes through garage and into pool

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday