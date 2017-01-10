French/West/Vaughan acquires specialty agency

Raleigh communications firm French/West/Vaughan has acquired a small specialty agency that focuses on the pet and veterinary markets. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.
Fetching Communications, which is based in Tampa, Fla., and also has an office in New York – both cities where French/West also has offices – has six full-time employees as well as six contract workers. Its clients have included the American College of Veterinary Ophthalmologists, PetSafe Brand pet products and Calmz Anxiety Relief System for dogs.
“They were the nation’s first pet and veterinary-focused firm,” said Rick French, founder and CEO of French/West, which had 97 employees prior to the acquisition. “There are others now. It’s a hot sector.”
In addition, French said, Fetching founder Kristen Levine “is a regular on morning shows” such as “Good Morning America” and “Today,” where she discusses pets and pet products. She also has a pet-oriented website, Kristen Levine Pet Living.
Fetching is being rebranded as FWV Fetching and will operate as a division of privately held French/West. Included in the acquisition is PetPR.com, a news release distribution service focused on the pet industry.
French anticipates that the final tally of French/West’s revenue for 2016 will be about $22 million, or around 9 percent to 10 percent higher than 2015.
“We had a great year,” said French, adding that the agency received several industry accolades during the year. That included being named North American Consumer Agency of the Year at the SABRE Awards sponsored by the Holmes Report, an industry trade publication.
French/West’s client roster includes Wrangler, ABB, Melitta, Fleet Feet, Concord Hospitality, Peter Millar and Moe’s Southwest Grill restaurants.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
Comments