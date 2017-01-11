Raleigh Chamber CEO Tim Giuliani is returning to Florida

The president and CEO of the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce is returning to Florida.
The chamber announced Wednesday that Tim Giuliani, who was the leader of the Gainesville Area Chamber of Commerce and its economic division before being lured to Raleigh in 2015, has resigned effective March 3 to accept a new job in Orlando. He will be the president of a new economic development/chamber of commerce group being formed by the Orlando Economic Development Commission and the Central Florida Partnership, which includes the Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Giuliani was 33 when he was named CEO of the Raleigh chamber, which made him one of the youngest chamber CEOs in the country.
Greg Winkler, chair of the chamber’s board of directors, issued a statement praising Giuliani’s “forward-thinking vision and guidance over the last year and a half” and wishing him the best as he returns to his home state.
Janet Carr, senior vice president and general manager of the Raleigh chamber, has been tapped to manage the organization’s operations in the event a successor to Giuliani hasn’t been named by March 3.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
Comments