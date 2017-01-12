Lenovo’s PC shipments rise after six straight quarters of declines

Lenovo’s worldwide PC shipments rose 1.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, halting six consecutive quarters of declines and enabling it to retain its No. 1 ranking.
Market research firm IDC reported that Lenovo’s overall PC shipments outpaced the market, which fell 1.5 percent in the quarter.
But rivals HP and Dell Technologies – which rank second and third in global shipments – gained ground on Lenovo by boosting their shipments by 6.6 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively.
IDC declared overall holiday sales “generally weak.”
Lenovo is based in China but has a headquarters in Morrisville and employs more than 3,000 workers in the Triangle.
Lenovo’s worldwide market share in the fourth quarter was 22.4 percent, compared to 21.3 percent in the third quarter and 21.6 percent a year ago. HP’s market share was seven-tenths of a percent lower in the latest quarter.
For the full year, Lenovo’s shipments fell 3 percent. The overall market fell 5.7 percent.
IDC didn’t break out U.S. shipments in its fourth-quarter analysis. But market research firm Gartner reported that Lenovo’s U.S. shipments rose 8.4 percent, compared to a 1.3 percent drop for the entire U.S. market.
Gartner ranked Lenovo third in U.S. shipments, with a 13.8 percent share, behind HP and Dell.
