IKEA rumors swirl as Cary Towne Center initiates redevelopment

Cary Towne Center, which has struggled since it lost two of its five anchor department stores in the past two years, is making its first major push for redevelopment.
CBL & Associates Properties, the mall’s owner, has begun the process to redevelop about a quarter of the 60-acre mall property to allow for potentially taller buildings on the site. Their first step covers the eastern part of the property, which includes the vacant Macy’s and Sears buildings and land toward the Triangle Aquatic Center.
Tuesday, CBL submitted a pre-application meeting request to the Town of Cary to get staff feedback before submitting a formal rezoning application.
“We’re thrilled to move forward with this project,” Stacey Keating, CBL’s director of public relations, wrote in an email. “CBL has remained committed to Cary Towne Center, and this redevelopment further solidifies our commitment to the property and the market.”
Keating said CBL has “no particular tenant or tenants lined up at this time.” The pre-application meeting request doesn’t state the size or the number of buildings that CBL plans for this portion of the site.
But mall officials said this launches what they believe will be a “multi-phase project” that may bring more retail, dining and entertainment options to the area off Interstate 40.
Last fall, CBL’s CEO said the company is “pursing a game-changing redevelopment anchor by a very recognizable and in-demand retailer,” according to a transcript of the conference call with analysts and shareholders.
IKEA rumors
Tuesday’s meeting request comes as rumors about IKEA coming to Cary continue to swirl among real estate agents, developers and fans of the popular Swedish retailer.
But IKEA spokesman Joseph Roth said in an email, “At this time, we have not committed to a timeframe for entering the market – let alone a specific site.”
“IKEA recognizes the customer base that exists for us in the Raleigh-Durham area and always has acknowledged that, long term, the metro area could support an IKEA store,” he said.
The Triangle remains attractive to the retailer, Roth said, adding that IKEA has had its eye on the Raleigh-Durham area since the mid-2000s.
IKEA typically needs a population base of about 2 million people to support a store, Roth said. The stores typically run between 270,000 and 400,000 square feet. Charlotte’s store, which opened in 2009, is 356,000 square feet.
“In most metropolitan areas of the country, we have brokers who help us identify potential locations as well as to evaluate, filter opportunities, proposals that arise or that are presented to us,” he said.
“The Raleigh-Durham area is no different,” he said. “It is a populous, growing metropolitan area that complements the presence of our stores in Charlotte and our future store in Norfolk (opening summer 2018).”
Following the pre-application meeting, CBL would need to submit a rezoning request for the project to move forward.
If the Cary Town Council approves the request, the mall would be allowed to build retail on that part of the site with a height of 60 feet and with setbacks of 150 feet from adjacent neighborhoods. This would allow for buildings 6 feet taller than the mall’s tallest building: Dillard’s.
With CBL’s anticipated timeline, construction could be complete 18 months after approval, said Keating, the CBL spokeswoman.
“We anticipate this first phase will be roughly a two-year project,” said Jason Barron, an attorney with Morningstar Law Group representing CBL.
Redevelopment steps
The redevelopment of Cary’s mall has been long awaited by the Cary Town Council, area real estate agents, residents and others wanting to see new life brought to the dying mall.
The redevelopment meshes with the Town Council’s plans to create a thriving eastern gateway along Cary Towne Boulevard with retail, residential and office space. Wegmans grocery store has expressed an interest in opening its first North Carolina site on undeveloped property north of the mall.
“It’s a significant priority for the Town Council, and the opportunities are very exciting,” Town Manager Sean Stegall said about the Cary Towne Center property. “I believe it can be a signature retail development for the entire region.”
Keating said CBL began looking into possible redevelopment scenarios when Sears announced it was closing.
“Cary Towne Center is well located, and CBL knew there was an excellent opportunity to redevelop the property as soon as we could gain control of the anchor spaces,” she said.
After Sears closed in January 2015, Macy’s followed suit in April 2016 as part of a series of closings across the country. Several other smaller retailers also have closed. JC Penney, Belk and Dillard’s have remained.
Keating said she couldn’t disclose the mall’s occupancy rate.
When asked if future redevelopment plans could impact current tenants, Keating said, “We’re evaluating a number of scenarios.”
This is not CBL’s first attempt to revitalize the property.
Mall officials once hoped to replace the Sears property with TopGolf, a golf and entertainment complex. But neighbors’ concerns about noise and lighting prompted TopGolf to announce plans in 2015 to look elsewhere.
Despite tenant losses, CBL officials are still optimistic about the site’s future.
“Cary is one of the most vibrant communities in the Triangle region with new residents moving there every day,” Keating said. “Cary Towne Center sits in a prime location, and we believe there is more than enough demand to merit CBL’s commitment to providing unparalleled retail options to the community.”
