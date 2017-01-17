Cary consulting firm shifting HQ to Florida, commits to creating 150 jobs

Consulting firm BlueLine Associates is shifting its headquarters from Cary to Tampa, Fla., where it has committed to creating 150 new jobs.
The announcement Friday by Florida Gov. Rick Scott didn’t say how many BlueLine employees are currently based in Cary, and it is unclear whether any will remain following the move. Company officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Consulting Magazine reported in September that BlueLine had 21 billable consultants company-wide but didn’t provide a total employee count. The magazine ranked BlueLine – which already had an office in Tampa and lists a half-dozen offices on its website – among the Best Small Firms To Work For in 2016 and 2015.
In announcing the move Friday, the office of Florida Gov. Rick Scott said the move will include BlueLine’s financial, legal and human resources groups.
Scott said in a prepared statement that Florida competed for the headquarters site with North Carolina and Louisiana.
“This move gives us access to Florida’s strong talent pool and allows us to continue the strategic expansion of our business,” Rocky Silvestri, president of BlueLine, said in a prepared statement.
Last week’s announcement said that the jobs being created in Florida will pay an average of $71,909 annually. The Tampa Bay Times reported that the pitch to lure BlueLine to Tampa included $900,000 in incentives from Florida and local governments.
In conjunction with its move, BlueLine has committed to an investment of more than $2 million.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
