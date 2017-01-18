The Cardinal at North Hills adopts K4Connect’s technology for its senior apartments

Raleigh startup K4Connect’s innovative Internet-of-Things technology is now being deployed close to home – at The Cardinal at North Hills, a new senior living community in the midtown section of Raleigh.
K4Connect announced Wednesday that The Cardinal has installed its K4Community technology, a software platform that seamlessly connects multiple devices regardless of the manufacturer or the wireless technology they use, in 225 residential apartments. It enables residents of senior living facilities, known as senior living communities, to remotely manage tasks such as managing their room temperature and turning lights off and on, as well as monitoring their health and receiving medication reminders.
“The Cardinal opens its doors this week, and we are fortunate to be able to partner with a local company to outfit our community with cutting-edge technology,” Tom Ford, executive director of The Cardinal, said in a statement. The Cardinal is one of 23 senior living communities in seven states owned by Kisco Senior Living of Carlsbad, Calif.
K4Connect has raised nearly $10 million from investors and, as of October, had signed contracts with nearly 20 senior communities for K4Community. Company officials couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday’s announcement.
K4Connect co-founder and CEO Scott Moody said in a statement that its technology helps The Cardinal “provide the best in care and hospitality.”
Moody previously founded the company that created the fingerprint sensor technology used in Apple iPhones, which Apple acquired for $356 million.
