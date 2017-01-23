Bank of North Carolina acquired by Tennessee bank

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands Pause

0:41 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh

1:01 Ikea's "The Dream"

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

1:47 INC Research to bring 550 jobs to Morrisville

2:10 Entrepreneur Cindy Whitehead and her latest venture: Pink Ceiling

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

1:00 Women's marches pop up all over the U.S.