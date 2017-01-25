Drone company PrecisionHawk names new CEO with successful track record

Fast-growing drone technology company PrecisionHawk is seeking to take the business to new heights by bringing in a CEO who previously co-founded and led a software company that ultimately was sold for $1.7 billion.
The Raleigh-based company’s new chief executive is Michael Chasen, co-founder and former CEO of educational software company Blackboard. Chasen took Washington, D.C.-based Blackboard public and grew the business, which was acquired by public equity firm Providence Equity Partners, to more than 3,000 employees. He also founded and led a second company, SocialRadar, that was acquired last year by Verizon.
At PrecisionHawk, Chasen succeeds Bob Young, who has stepped down as CEO but remains as chairman. Young, who initially was an investor in the company and was named CEO in July 2015, is the co-founder of open source software giant Red Hat and online book publisher Lulu.com.
PrecisionHawk spokeswoman Lia Reich said Young’s expertise is developing early-stage companies.
“He’s an entrepreneur,” she said, noting that Young grew Red Hat to about the size that PrecisionHawk is today before handing over the reins to a new CEO. Now Young is hoping to catch lightning once again by bringing in Chasen.
“We’re at the point now where PrecisionHawk needs to scale very, very quickly to the next level,” Reich said.
Today PrecisionHawk has about 165 employees, up 50 percent in the last nine months, including about 70 in Raleigh. The privately held company doesn’t disclose revenue.
PrecisionHawk, founded in 2010, sells drones and a software product called DataMapper that collects and analyzes data from sensors placed on drones. It also operates thousands of drones and analyzes the collected data for its customers, and it sells a system that enables drones to navigate airspace safely.
To date PrecisionHawk has raised more than $30 million in outside funding.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
