A few ripples remain at RDU from Delta outage, but schedule largely restored

Delta Air Lines flights to and from Raleigh-Durham International Airport showed a few delayed departures Monday morning, but no cancellations as the carrier worked its way back to normal after a Sunday computer outage threw its operations into disarray.
The airport’s online arrivals and departures listing showed expected delays for some passengers headed for Laguardia Airport in New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Tampa.
RDU, as always, urged passengers who were planning on Delta flights to check with the airline at 800-221-1212.
In a 7 a.m. posting on its website about the global picture for the , the airline said, “Delta is operating the vast majority of its flight schedule today as the airline recovers from a systems outage that caused departure delays and about 170 cancellations Sunday. Approximately 110 flights have been canceled today with a few additional cancellations possible.”
“I want to apologize to all of our customers who have been impacted by this frustrating situation,” the company’s CEO, Ed Bastian, said in a 4 a.m. “This type of disruption is not acceptable to the Delta family, which prides itself on reliability and customer service. I also want to thank our employees who are working tirelessly to accommodate our customers.”
What Delta called its ”essential IT systems” crashed about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They were restored a few hours later, Delta said, but having take-offs locked down in the meantime spread problems through the network.
Delta also said it would waive any ticket-changing fees through Feb. 3 for passengers who were supposed to fly Sunday or Monday and had to reschedule.
Delta had a tough day in early August because of a power outage at its Atlanta headquarters that knocked out the computer network.
Its systems went down early on Aug. 8, and cancellations and delays affected people nationally and internationally
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
