A few ripples remain at RDU from Delta outage, but schedule largely restored

0:41 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh Pause

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

3:25 NC State's Mark Gottfried: We had cement boots on

5:43 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down