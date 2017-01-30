Lenovo executive Gerry Smith named CEO of Office Depot

0:41 New hotel nears completion in downtown Raleigh Pause

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

2:10 Entrepreneur Cindy Whitehead and her latest venture: Pink Ceiling

0:55 Protests across the U.S. oppose Trump's travel ban

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest refugee and immigrant ban at RDU

1:13 Dancing crossing guard keeps students, drivers smiling and safe

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:31 Students pitch app that would let families track location of school buses