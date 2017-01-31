Cable company Charter Communications adding 160 jobs in Morrisville

Cable company Charter Communications, which last year acquired Time Warner Cable, is adding 160 call center sales representatives in Morrisville.
The Connecticut-based company announced Tuesday that it is looking to fill 215 openings for call center sales jobs by the end of April, including 160 new jobs.
Charter has scheduled a job fair at its offices at 4200 Paramount Parkway for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. where candidates can learn more about the jobs – including hours, pay and training. Face-to-face interviews for qualified candidates also will be conducted Saturday.
Interested applicants should apply online prior to the event at https://jobs.spectrum.com using 186508BR as the “keyword.”
A company spokesman wasn’t immediately available to provide additional information.
When Charter acquired Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks last year it became the nation’s No. 2 home Internet provider and No. 3 pay TV provider. At that time, Charter said it planned to hire 20,000 U.S. workers to replace Time Warner’s overseas customer services representatives and to perform work that had been outsourced.
