Business

February 2, 2017 4:53 PM

Free doughnuts: Krispy Kreme gives away free doughnut with purchase of new coffee

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

Krispy Kreme, the global doughnut empire founded in Winston-Salem, is offering a free doughnut for anyone who buys a cup of its new coffee over the next three weeks.

Starting Feb. 6, customers can get a free original glazed doughnut every time they buy a coffee of any size. No coupon is required and the promotion ends Feb. 28.

The company known best for its doughnuts is relaunching its coffee with two flavors: smooth and rich.

The company has reinvented its coffee using 100 percent Arabica beans from Sumatra, Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, according to a news release from the company on Wednesday.

For more information go to krispykreme.com/deliciouslyinseparable.

