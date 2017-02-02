Free doughnuts: Krispy Kreme gives away free doughnut with purchase of new coffee

Krispy Kreme, the global doughnut empire founded in Winston-Salem, is offering a free doughnut for anyone who buys a cup of its new coffee over the next three weeks.
Starting Feb. 6, customers can get a free original glazed doughnut every time they buy a coffee of any size. No coupon is required and the promotion ends Feb. 28.
The company known best for its doughnuts is relaunching its coffee with two flavors: smooth and rich.
The company has reinvented its coffee using 100 percent Arabica beans from Sumatra, Colombia, Guatemala and Brazil, according to a news release from the company on Wednesday.
For more information go to krispykreme.com/deliciouslyinseparable.
