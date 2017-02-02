Lowe’s hiring seasonal workers in the Triangle

To staff up for its its busy spring season, Lowe’s is hiring about 3,600 temporary workers in North Carolina, including about 600 for 10 stores in the Raleigh and Durham area.
The local hiring is part of a larger company-wide effort. The Mooresville home improvement retailer plans to hire more than 45,000 employees to work between March and September, according to a statement.
The hiring has already started for cashiers, lawn and garden associates, stockers and assemblers of outdoor products. The company also will be hiring loaders to help customers who place orders online and pick them up at their local store – a trend that makes up about 60 percent of Lowe’s online orders.
Lowe’s said the temporary hires can lead to permanent part-time and full-time employment. Those interested can apply online or at their local Lowe’s store.
The seasonal hiring effort follows the company laying off about 2,400 full-time managerial workers across the U.S. last month. In October, it laid off about 95 people in its IT department.
At the time, CEO Robert Niblock told employees in an email that the downsizing was fundamental to its “strategy and the future.”
The changes will “better align store staffing with customer demand, shift resources from back-of-the-store activities to customer-facing ones, and enhance our efficiency and productivity,” Niblock said in the Jan. 17 email to employees.
