Manufacturing resurgence may not be a job boon

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper: I am going to fight about the issues I believe in

1:12 Chapel Hill protest denounces Trump’s immigration policy

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses