US suspends enforcement of travel ban, DOJ appeals

1:47 INC Research to bring 550 jobs to Morrisville Pause

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper: I am going to fight about the issues I believe in

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

1:59 Tempers flare as Trump supporters crash anti-Trump rally

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

2:09 NC State's Henderson: Little things hurt us down the stretch

6:02 GOP's Woodhouse on Raleigh protest against Trump's policies

1:29 Coach K returns to the bench and speaks about the emotions he felt after victory against Pittsburgh