FAA provides update on status of proposed Georgia spaceport

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston Pause

1:59 Tempers flare as Trump supporters crash anti-Trump rally

2:09 NC State's Henderson: Little things hurt us down the stretch

6:02 GOP's Woodhouse on Raleigh protest against Trump's policies

1:29 OWASA says water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro-UNC safe again, but use sparingly

1:29 Coach K returns to the bench and speaks about the emotions he felt after victory against Pittsburgh

1:53 Tap water in Chapel Hill-Carrboro off limits, causing state of emergency

0:26 Raw Video: Protest against Trump immigration policies in Raleigh

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”