Qatar Airways launches longest flight with Aukland route

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro Pause

5:45 84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial - The Entire Journey

2:26 Hundreds pay tribute to Charles Shackleford in Kinston

9:30 UNC'S Roy Williams on playing in Greensboro after win over Notre Dame

2:49 UNC's Kenny Williams on win over Notre Dame

2:46 UNC's Joel Berry on the Heels peformance in the final minutes

1:32 Mike Krzyzewski on setbacks: 'That's OK...that's life'

0:24 Preparing NC high school students for college courses

1:12 Thousands eat and run in the Krispy Kreme Challenge