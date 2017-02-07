Business

February 7, 2017 6:19 PM

Highwoods meets Wall Street expectations in 4Q

By John Murawski

jmurawski@newsobserver.com

Highwoods Properties, the Raleigh-based real estate investment trust, met Wall Street expectations for the fourth quarter.

The 435-employee company reported that its funds from operations were 82 cents per share in the fourth quarter. Analysts polled by Bloomberg News expected 81.5 cents on average. Funds from operations, or FFO, is a profitability measure for Highwoods and other REITs.

Highwoods is the Triangle’s largest landlord and owns three office towers in downtown Raleigh. The company owns a total of 29 million square feet of office space in nine cities.

Highwoods reported an occupancy rate of 93.1 percent by year-end, considered healthy in the REIT field. The company is projecting an occupancy rate between 92.2 percent and 93.2 percent this year.

Highwoods’ shares closed at $49.91 Tuesday, down 13 cents. The shares are down about 2.2 percent this year.

John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski

