ChannelAdvisor co-founder retires

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks Pause

4:15 Cooper sworn in as governor minutes after midnight

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game

0:43 UNC's Roy Williams on the chess match of mismatches when facing Duke

3:41 Sen. Warren sanctioned for 'impugning' Sen. Sessions during attorney general nomination debate

5:07 Highlights from 9th Circuit Court of Appeals hearing on President Trump's travel ban

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

3:15 Dallas Woodhouse calls on Gov. Cooper to find HB2 compromise

0:50 UNC's Roy Williams admires Duke's Coach K!