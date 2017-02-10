NC pension fund investments decline slightly in fourth quarter

1:11 Meet the IKEA Home Tour Squad.mp4 Pause

1:54 Wind farm projects changing landscape in eastern North Carolina

4:39 Exclusive interview with Roy Cooper on HB2

0:28 Google Fiber arrives in Raleigh

4:07 Federal judge temporarily halts Trump’s travel ban

3:11 Duke's Mike Krzyzewski on the Blue Devils' big win over rival North Carolina

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

2:30 UNC's Justin Jackson credits Duke's toughness