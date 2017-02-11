Director of NC State’s Entrepreneurship Clinic gives students head start on success

Lewis Sheats was already a young father when he came to N.C. State University in the 1990s. So while he studied books on business theory in class, he also launched his own company as an undergraduate to support his family.
Sheats would go on to launch and sell several businesses, accruing the kind of hard lessons that come from making mistakes and trying again. By the time he started teaching courses at his alma mater in 2002, he was committed to teaching students those lessons through hands-on work.
Two years ago, he put his vision to work at the N.C. State Entrepreneurship Clinic, which he helped design and now directs. The clinic goes beyond teaching business concepts to what Sheats calls “embedding students in the entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
Students at the off-campus clinic, which is based at HQ Raleigh, work closely with area startups to gain experience and contacts before they earn their degrees, or to get help starting their own companies.
The program started in 2015 with just eight students and now has 132 enrolled. In just two years, 14 businesses have been launched by clinic students or alumni, and students have worked with more than 160 companies to tackle real-world business problems.
Last month, the clinic was named this year’s Outstanding Emerging Entrepreneurship Program by the U.S. Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship.
Jared Childs was part of the clinic’s first graduating class, and says Sheats’ hands-on knowledge and commitment to students helped him start his own business, Pitch & Primer, a mobile menswear store that launched in October.
“Without people like Lewis living in the Triangle and committing their time to breeding a culture of innovation, I don’t think this area would be the same,” says Childs, who also works part time as a program director at the clinic. “He chooses to commit his time to help young people in this area see their dreams come true.”
A value proposition
Sheats grew up in Red Springs, near Lumberton, where his mom was a teacher and his father a government employee. He suspects he inherited his entrepreneurial instincts from his farmer grandfather.
Those instincts were apparent early in his life, though his early efforts weren’t always successful. For his first business, he built bookshelves and tried to sell them on the road outside his house.
“I didn’t live in town,” he says. “I lived in the country, so no one drove by.”
He would go on to have a teenage lawn business, but he started his first real company as an undergraduate. That company, which delivered medicine to nursing homes, paid the bills while he earned his finance degree at N.C. State.
But it also cut into his schoolwork, causing him at times to take only one or two courses at a time. In the end, it took him nearly a decade to finish his bachelor’s degree. At that time, he says, there were also few tools for students who wanted to start a business.
“There was nobody to talk about my idea or offer reassurance or advice,” he says.
He owned it for a decade before selling it, and later started and sold other companies, including a bakery that catered to corporate clients and a GPS company that could locate autistic children and Alzheimer’s patients as well as pets. He’s still involved in one startup, which creates tools for businesses to measure their success.
His early experiences informed his work at the clinic, pushing him to give students hands-on experience rather than general business concepts.
Ideally, he says, students can be ready to launch a business while they’re still in school or soon after, when the risks are lower.
“We want them to launch before they have a mortgage and a child,” says Sheats. “We want to minimize their risks.”
He became a guest lecturer at N.C. State and was asked to co-teach a course. By 2008, he was ready to devote himself to teaching full time.
“I realized I could make a pretty big impact if I devoted a lot of time to it,” he says.
He worked on the plan for the clinic with a group of other business professors and found support from the university, which has increasingly focused on the importance of entrepreneurship.
Sheats says he approached the clinic like he would a company.
“I built it based on the value proposition to the customers, whether it’s the students, the companies we work with or the faculty,” he says. “I treat it like a startup, but a lot of people have contributed.”
Hands-on experience
The “clinic” is modeled after a teaching hospital; students are immersed in the business world while they’re learning about business, much as an aspiring doctor would learn in a medical setting.
It is unusual among similar efforts at other colleges and universities on several fronts, most visibly its location, in a series of glass-walled rooms within HQ Raleigh, a work space focused on supporting startups.
The off-campus site is not just symbolic; it allows students to rub elbows with members of the entrepreneurial community as well as work with them on projects.
If we see 20 different companies dealing with the same problem, we can build a knowledge base to share and shorten that learning curve.
Lewis Sheats
Companies apply to the program with a project or problem, and student groups are assigned to help. Most partnerships are with smaller, younger companies that students help in a variety of ways, from marketing to supply chain to product development.
For Premier Performance Group, which will launch next month, students did market analysis and identified funding sources. For another project, business and textile students are working with Under Armour to develop a new product.
In addition to giving studentsexperience and contacts, the clinic provides a wealth of practical research for entrepreneurs.
“If we see 20 different companies dealing with the same problem, we can build a knowledge base to share and shorten that learning curve,” he says. “Seeing companies reapply after a semester or two helps validate that what we’re doing is helpful to them.”
The clinic is constantly evolving, adding more classes and and partnerships across the university, such as a new class Sheats co-teaches through an entrepreneurship program in the engineering college.
A recently added mentoring program matches students with professionals with similar interests. Alumni of the program can also come back to the clinic for guidance, providing help that Sheats says he could have used early in his career when he was trying to support his family.
And as for the young son that Sheats launched his first business to support? He was among the clinic’s first graduates.
R. Lewis Sheats
Born: May 1973, Red Springs
Residence: Raleigh
Career: Director, N.C. State Entrepreneurship Clinic
Awards: Dr. John S. Risley Entrepreneur of the Year, N.C. State Office of Technology Transfer, 2015
Education: B.S. business administration, N.C. State University; MBA, Campbell University
Family: Wife Cindy; children Kyle and Chandler
Fun fact: Sheats and his wife do a weekly “Saturday Adventure Run” to different locations in Raleigh and beyond. One week, they ran to all of Raleigh’s colleges, taking pictures at N.C. State, St. Augustine’s University, Shaw University, William Peace University and the Campbell University law school.
