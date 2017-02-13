Blue Cross CEO Brad Wilson is retiring

Brad Wilson, who steered the state’s largest health insurer through the turbulence created by the Affordable Care Act, is retiring from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina.
The Durham-based insurer announced Monday that Wilson, who has been president and CEO since February 2010 – a month before the ACA was signed into law, is retiring later this year. Wilson will turn 64 in a few weeks.
“As a reflection of his leadership, Blue Cross is well-positioned to continue to serve North Carolina and represent our state’s interests in the rapidly evolving health care industry,” Frank Holding Jr., chair of the insurer’s board of trustees, said in a prepared statement. Holding is CEO of Raleigh-based First Citizens Bank.
Blue Cross, which has 4,800 employees, is one of the few insurers to offer ACA insurance plans and the only one that offers them in all 100 counties of the state.
“Now is a good time to transition leadership to the next CEO – one who will lead Blue Cross through the next wave of health care reform just as I have been fortunate to do for the last seven years,” Wilson said in a statement.
Holding said that the board will consider both internal and external candidates to succeed Wilson.
David Ranii: 919-829-4877, @dranii
Comments