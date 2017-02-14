UNC Rex to build mental health zone with $2.5M gift

A $2.5 million donation to UNC Rex Healthcare will allow the hospital to build a holding area for patients seeking mental health treatment in Rex Hospital’s emergency department.
The separate behavioral area – which will be adjacent to the Emergency Department on the main Raleigh campus – will include eight private rooms with a common dayroom and lots of windows, according to an announcement from the hospital Tuesday morning.
“This generous gift will allow us to expedite construction of a calm, secure and healing environment to hold patients who really belong in a licensed behavioral health facility,” UNC REX president Steve Burriss said in a statement.
The new treatment area will be located in space now used for cardiovascular care. Cardio care is moving to Rex’s new heart tower, the North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital, which opens in early March.
According to the announcement, it was the donor’s wish to use the money for a behavioral health emergency zone because of the increasing number of patients who come to Rex in need of treatment.
Hospital ERs across the state are often crowded with patients in need of mental health treatment awaiting too-few beds – even though chaotic emergency rooms are not optimum areas for people with mental health needs.
“We commend UNC REX for devoting space and resources to improving the environment for behavioral health patients, who shouldn’t end up in the ED, but too often do,” said Ann Akland with NAMI-Wake County, an advocacy group, in the statement released by UNC Rex.
Construction on the facility will begin in April and is projected to be finished by the end of the year. The mental health area will take up about 6,000 square feet of the roughly 110,000 square feet that is being vacated by the cardio units moving into the new heart tower. Planning for the best use for the remainder of the space is underway, according to the release.
