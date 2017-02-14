WakeMed and Duke Health launch heart partnership

Regional healthcare giants Duke Health and WakeMed Health & Hospitals will launch a combined heart service in Wake County that will enable sharing each others’ patients, doctors and facilities.
Tuesday’s announcement comes just one month before the scheduled opening of rival UNC Rex Healthcare’s 8-story Heart & Vascular Hospital in Raleigh.
Duke and WakeMed began discussions on how to collaborate in Wake County in 2014, the same year that Rex began construction on the $235 million facility. In an interview Tuesday, WakeMed CEO Donald Gintzig said the partners would next announce a collaboration around oncology.
Cardiology and cancer are two of the most lucrative medical services offered by hospital networks and their teams of doctors. Hospital systems compete fiercely for the high-yield doctors, sometimes luring them away from rivals with generous contracts and promises of shiny new facilities. Several years ago WakeMed lost about two dozen heart specialists when the doctors agreed to work for Rex, representing a loss of millions of dollars in revenue for WakeMed.
On a conference call to make the announcement, Duke and WakeMed officials offered scant details about their collaboration and have yet to determine how they will work together and whether they will hire new doctors or staff for their collaboration.
The two partners emphasized that their collaboration is not a joint venture or a merger of assets. But it will operate under a new legal name – Heart Care Plus + – even though patients will continue visiting Duke or WakeMed branded doctors and facilities.
For Duke, the partnership opens up access to WakeMed’s considerable patient base in Wake County. WakeMed has more than 65 access points in its system here – either facilities or doctors or clinics.
For WakeMed, the partnership means that several thousand patients a year with advanced heart conditions – that require transplants or aortic surgeries – will continue to receive treatment without leaving the WakeMed network.
Duke and Wake med will share revenues from the patients under a formula but those financial details were not disclosed.
John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski
