Record quarter for Martin Marietta Materials disappoints Wall Street

Construction materials producer Martin Marietta Materials posted record revenue and earnings in the fourth quarter – as well as for the full year – that nonetheless fell shy of expectations.
“By almost any meaningful measure, 2016 was a remarkable year,” Ward Nye, CEO of the Raleigh-based company, said in a prepared statement. He said the company had capitalized on the “economic recovery occurring in virtually all of our segments and geographies.”
Nye also touted that last year the company “delivered a 64 percent total shareholder return, the ninth best in the S&P 500.” Total shareholder return encompasses both share appreciation plus dividends.
Shares of the company fell 2 percent Tuesday, closing at $226.41.
Net sales in the fourth quarter totaled $889 million, up 14 percent. Analysts polled by Bloomberg News were anticipating $895 million in revenue.
Net income totaled $98.9 million or $1.55 per share, up from $1.26 a year ago but six cents short of analysts’ projections.
