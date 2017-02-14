Record quarter for Martin Marietta Materials disappoints Wall Street

1:47 INC Research to bring 550 jobs to Morrisville Pause

1:00 Wegmans may add grocery stores in Chapel Hill, Cary, Raleigh

1:27 Sara Glines named publisher of The News and Observer

0:28 Google Fiber arrives in Raleigh

8:20 Cooper offers compromise HB2 repeal proposal

1:34 Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?

0:18 Check out the moves of this sheriff's deputy

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

1:44 Taking on Facebook video recipes