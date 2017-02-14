Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor ‘close’ to multi-million dollar fight deal, reports say

After months of trash talk and rumors, it looks like there’s a chance the “fight of the century” could be a reality.
On Monday The Irish Sun reported that championship boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed-martial arts superstar Conor McGregor had reached agreement on a multi-million dollar deal, but it hadn’t been signed yet.
Other sources say the deal still is being negotiated.
Mayweather, the retired former pound-for-pound boxing champ, told ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith the deal was “very, very close” to being done.
But Mayweather tweeted Tuesday evening to say no deals had been made and he was still happily retired.
February 14, 2017
Nevada State Athletic Commission chairman Anthony Marnell confirmed that “real discussions” were being held on a potential fight.
“I'm confirming that real people are having real discussions,” Marnell told ESPN Tuesday. “I'm also telling you my opinion as the Nevada Athletic Commission chairman that a lot of things need to get done in order to see something like this come together because there are so many parties that want to get their hands on the pot.”
Breaking: NSAC chairman Marnell confirms there have been "real discussions" with "the real players involved" on McGregor vs. Mayweather.— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 14, 2017
The matchup between the 28-year-old mixed martial arts lightweight champion and 39-year-old retired boxing great has been months in the making, the Irish Sun reported.
McGregor has said outright that he wants to fight the undefeated Mayweather, and has even promised to hand Mayweather his first knockout loss.
McGregor also applied for and was granted a boxing license in California in December, according to ESPN. McGregor has a prolific MMA career, but has never boxed professionally.
Last week Dana White, president of the UFC which holds Conor’s contract, said a Mayweather fight wasn’t possible and said it would never happen.
“And if that’s what Conor wants to do (fight Mayweather), he’s got four fights left. He’s got four fights left with the UFC,” White said in an interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. “Fight your four fights and, you know, go out and do what you want to do.”
Last month, White offered Mayweather and McGregor $25 million each in an attempt to make the fight happen, but Mayweather laughed off the deal.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments