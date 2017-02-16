‘Day Without Immigrants’ protests cause closures, slowdowns at some Triangle businesses

Some employees didn’t show up for work and some businesses closed Thursday morning to show solidarity with Triangle immigrants as part of the national “Day Without Immigrants” movement.
Work slowed to a crawl at the construction site of a 17-story office tower and several apartment buildings in downtown Raleigh’s Warehouse District because most of the subcontractor crews didn’t come to work, said Scott McGloin, project superintendent for Clancy & Theys Construction Co.
As part of the “Day Without Immigrants” protests, a rally is planned nearby at Moore Square at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, according to Que Pasa.
The protests are intended to show disapproval of swift policy shifts on immigration enacted by President Donald Trump’s administration, and to demonstrate the importance of immigrants to America’s economy.
McGloin’s company is handling the construction of two six- and seven-story apartment buildings adjacent to a 17-story office tower being built at the old Dillon Supply Co. site, he said. The tower’s construction is being handled by Barnhill Contracting Co.
On average over the past month, McGloin said, 45 to 50 contractors and subcontractors from typically show up to work on the two apartment buildings. On Thursday about five showed up, he said.
No masonry or steel contractors had arrived by 9 a.m., he said. “And it doesn’t look good for the concrete guys either.”
While he hadn’t spoken to the Barnhill supervisors yet, McGloin said it seemed there were fewer workers pouring concrete and tensioning steel cables for the building’s base.
“It doesn’t look like a whole lot of activity,” he said.
Elsewhere, other closures were planned. Centro, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Raleigh, plans to be closed for the day, according to the manager, Stephanie Pruitt.
El Pancito in Raleigh posted on its Facebook page that the bakery would close Thursday “to support the protest of the deportations and families affected by the raids.” By 5 p.m. Wednesday the post had been shared nearly 300 times and had more than 450 reactions.
Merritt’s Store and Grill in Chapel Hill also announced it would be closed Thursday.
“MERRITT'S will be CLOSED tomorrow, Thursday, February 16, 2017 due to the absence of our great Hispanic staff, who make up 95% of our employees,” the store’s Facebook page said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
