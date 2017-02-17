10-story hotel planned in Brier Creek, as Triangle hotel boom continues

A local developer has submitted preliminary plans to build a 10-story hotel on a wooded site near Brier Creek Commons, a shopping plaza just northwest of Interstate 540.
Morrisville-based Winwood Hospitality Group wants to build a 10-story, 259-unit hotel on a 5.93-acre site on Lumley Road next to I-540, according to plans submitted by the developer. The hotel would have a parking deck and restaurant.
The proposed site, at 10100 Lumley Road, is sandwiched between Arco Corporate Drive and I-540 less than a mile south of Brier Creek Commons, the 79-store shopping center that includes a Target store, a BJ’s Wholesale Club and a movie theater. Brierdale Shopping Center and Brier Creek Country Club are several miles northwest of the site.
In January, Winwood submitted a proposal for another hotel – a 12-story, 193-unit Courtyard by Marriott hotel on the site of Enterprise Rent-A-Car north of the Raleigh Convention Center. The site, at 431 S. McDowell St., would include a street-level restaurant, retail space, fitness center, parking deck and meeting space. In 2015, the developer paid $4.05 million for the site. Construction is expected to begin in fall 2018 and take 16 to 18 months.
Winwood operates 12 hotels in three states, including four in the Triangle area: an Embassy Suites hotel and a Hampton Inn & Suites hotel near Raleigh-Durham International Airport and another Hampton Inn & Suites and a Hilton Garden Inn near Crabtree Valley Mall. The developer plans to build a 115-room hotel in Cary and a separate 325-room hotel in Brier Creek before starting construction on the Enterprise site.
Wake County is experiencing a hotel boom, with eight hotels expected to open in Raleigh, Cary and Knightdale this year. The hotels are concentrated in some of Raleigh’s fastest-growing areas, including North Hills, Brier Creek and North Raleigh.
Brier Creek is adding new apartments, office space and a shopping center anchored by a Harris Teeter grovery store, as developers look to take advantage of the area’s proximity to Durham County, Research Triangle Park and Raleigh-Durham International Airport.
In 2009, the Raleigh City Council specified certain areas in Raleigh for dense growth, including Brier Creek, Triangle Town Center, Crabtree Valley Mall and North Hills.
